Snooker
Zhou Yuelong - Ronnie O'Sullivan
13:45-17:30
Today's schedule
13:00
UK Championship
Murphy reveals he is playing in pain at UK Championship
Zhou Yuelong v Ronnie O'Sullivan
Luca Brecel v Tom Ford
19:00
Mark Allen v Kyren Wilson
Sam Craige v Ryan Day
Yesterday's results
13:00
Judd Trump 6-5 Xiao Guodong
Jack Lisowski 6-1 Xu Si
19:00
Mark Selby 4-6 Hossein Vafaei
Shaun Murphy 6-5 David Gilbert
Recap
Hossein Vafaei stunned Mark Selby 6-4 to advance to the last 16 of the UK Championship after a thrilling contest at the Barbican.
The Iranian needed to be at the top of his game to knock out the Jester, whose dream of winning a hat-trick of UK Championships is over for another year.
Selby’s exit means six of the world’s top 10 have already been eliminated from the tournament.
A meeting with Jack Lisowski on Thursday is Vafaei’s reward.
