Zhou Yuelong - Ronnie O'Sullivan 13:45-17:30

Today's schedule

13:00

Zhou Yuelong v Ronnie O'Sullivan

Luca Brecel v Tom Ford

19:00

Mark Allen v Kyren Wilson

Sam Craige v Ryan Day

Yesterday's results

13:00

Judd Trump 6-5 Xiao Guodong

Jack Lisowski 6-1 Xu Si

19:00

Mark Selby 4-6 Hossein Vafaei

Shaun Murphy 6-5 David Gilbert

Recap

Hossein Vafaei stunned Mark Selby 6-4 to advance to the last 16 of the UK Championship after a thrilling contest at the Barbican.

The Iranian needed to be at the top of his game to knock out the Jester, whose dream of winning a hat-trick of UK Championships is over for another year.

Selby’s exit means six of the world’s top 10 have already been eliminated from the tournament.

A meeting with Jack Lisowski on Thursday is Vafaei’s reward.

- - -

