When snooker’s great and good head to York’s Barbican Centre this week they will find one of their sport’s longest running events in receipt of a much-needed makeover.

The UK Championship, whose stature has undoubtedly been under threat in recent years, is being restored to former glories, with increased prize money and every match in the final stages played in front of the TV cameras.

As snooker developed a foothold on television in the late 1970's, new tournaments were needed to match the interest. The UK Championship was introduced to the calendar in 1977, originally for players resident in Britain. It was made a ranking event in 1984 and came to be regarded as second in importance only to the World Championship.

In more recent times, the Masters, with its elite field, London crowd and lively atmosphere, has in most eyes overtaken the UK as the game’s second biggest event. Some players have even suggested the eight-man Tour Championship carries more prestige. Pre-Covid, the China Open was worth more prize money.

The UK Championship has suffered from valuing quantity over quality, with 128 players crammed into the Barbican and some matches played in a cramped second arena variously described as a “car park” and a “toilet.” The whole feel of the event, at least in its early stages, resembled a standard ranking tournament, not one of the sport’s crown jewels.

World Snooker Tour have listened and responded. This year, the format apes that of the World Championship, with the top 16 ranked players seeded into the last 32 and six days of qualifying to produce the 16 players that will face them in round one proper.

The final stages are therefore reduced from eight tables to two, with the emphasis on excellence. Players will no longer be able to make their way quietly through the draw from the outside tables. The atmosphere in the arena should more closely resemble that of a major event.

Diehard fans mourn the loss of best-of-17 frame matches, which were a feature of the UK Championship until the format was shortened in 2011. These longer matches indeed produced great slow burning drama, but snooker needs to appeal to more than just the diehards. Advance ticket sales for York suggest that being guaranteed to see a finish in every session aside from the first afternoon of the final is a hit with punters.

The UK Championship roll of honour provides the perfect overview of the last five decades in professional snooker. From a typically dramatic win for Alex Higgins in 1983, to Steve Davis’s dominance in the 1980s, in which he won six titles, to Stephen Hendry’s takeover at the end of the decade. Hendry’s 1990's domination was never more apparent than when he made seven centuries in the best-of-19 frames 1994 final against Ken Doherty.

The tournament heralded the emergence of Ronnie O’Sullivan as an authentic new star when he won the title as a 17 year-old in 1993. It saw triumphs for leading players of their time, like Terry Griffiths, John Parrott and Jimmy White. John Higgins and Mark Williams soon became multiple champions, as did Ding Junhui, Mark Selby and Neil Robertson.

Surprise winners are thin on the ground, but Doug Mountjoy’s victory at the age of 46 in 1988 when he was thought to be in irreversible decline was a heart-warming upset. At the other end of the age scale, Stephen Maguire broke through at 23 with his success in 2004.

Last year, we saw the start of an exciting new chapter for the sport when Zhao Xintong, the frighteningly talented young Chinese sensation, landed his first ranking title by beating Luca Brecel 10-5.

And then there are the moments which defined careers in different ways, none more bittersweet than Willie Thorne’s missed blue when leading Davis 13-8 in the 1985 final. Davis came back to beat him 16-14.

Some legendary figures, such as Ray Reardon, Dennis Taylor and Doherty, fell short of having their names engraved on the trophy. Other more modern stars, like Shaun Murphy and Judd Trump, are looking to bolster their claims for greatness by winning it for a second time.

For years, the UK Championship was synonymous with the Guild Hall in Preston, but it has now found its home in the beautiful city of York and kept its pre-Christmas slot.

The prize money has been increased and this year the champion will pocket a record £250,000. An effort has also been made to make the event more of an experience for spectators, with an expanded fan zone and catering village.

O’Sullivan is looking to win the UK title for an eighth time, his most recent success coming in 2018. The format changes should suit a player who admits he finds it hard to get motivated in the multi-table environment.

The UK Championship did not deserve to be regarded as the poor relation among snooker’s majors. Its rich history has provided countless treasured memories for players and fans alike. To become UK champion remains an ambition all players hold. For many, it has been a career highlight.

New life is now being breathed into this firm fixture of the snooker calendar. A memorable week awaits us in York.

