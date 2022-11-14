Premium Snooker Ronnie O'Sullivan - Matthew Stevens 13:45-17:30 Live

Ronnie tells Eurosport he's not really enjoying his snooker

Technically he thinks he's winging it a bit, so he needs to work on the mental side to compensate. He says that sometimes he enjoys it more when he's not winning because he thrives on being written off, but now he's winning and, like it or not, he's firmly re-established as the best player in the game. He's taken home this pot seven times, won it first at the age of 17, and is the most likely to be celebrating on Sunday night.

On table two

We've got Yan Bingtao v Zhou Yuelong, the winner to play the winner of our main match. That should be a belter too - they're both fine players and have grown up together - so we'll be keeping you updated on that one as we go.

It's been a great start to a refreshed competition

We've seen Barry Hawkins, John Higgins Neil Robertson and Zhao Xintong - the defending champions - all dismissed, which has made for a lot of fun. We'll not want to see too many more big names go because ultimately, competitions are defined by epic encounters between great players in their closing stages - consider the 2002 World Cup, which had great group stages but not much left at the end - but in the meantime, let's enjoy the fun.

Afternoon all

Bit of Monday afternoon genius? Oh go on then!

O'Sullivan in action

It is time for Ronnie O'Sullivan to get his UK Championship campaign up and running as he takes on Matthew Stevens in the first round on Monday afternoon.

Today's schedule

13:00

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Matthew Stevens

Yan Bingtao v Zhou Yuelong

19:00

Mark Williams v Jamie Clarke

Stuart Bingham v Liam Highfield

O'Sullivan does 'not understand' Allen and Brown behaviour

The Rocket was not impressed with the pair, who are very good friends, being so jovial and laughing around the practice table just minutes before locking horns in their first-round encounter.

Allen ended up winning the match 6-4 with two impressive century breaks to secure his progression through to the second round, a few weeks after the Pistol triumphed on home soil at the Northern Ireland Open.

Snooker legends Jimmy White and O'Sullivan both agreed that "it is your business" and responsibility to focus on the task at hand during a serious tournament, rather than joking with friends before a key match.

"I don't get it, I just don't get it!" O'Sullivan said in the Eurosport studio while watching footage of the pair joking around at the table.

"I mean, listen, maybe I am just different, but I do not want to talk to anyone, I have got no interest.

"This is what it is all about, competition, this is the most important part. I do not understand it, I really don't. But listen: everyone is different, you know."

Watch as classy Robertson calls a foul on himself during UK Championship match

