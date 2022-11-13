Ronnie O'Sullivan has told Eurosport that he does "not understand" why Mark Allen and Jordan Brown were chatting and practising together before their match at the UK Championship.

The Rocket was not impressed with the pair, who are very good friends, being so jovial and laughing around the practice table just minutes before locking horns in their first-round encounter.

Snooker legends Jimmy White and O'Sullivan both agreed that "it is your business" and responsibility to focus on the task at hand during a serious tournament, rather than joking with friends before a key match.

"I don't get it, I just don't get it!" O'Sullivan said in the Eurosport studio while watching footage of the pair joking around at the table.

"I mean, listen, maybe I am just different, but I do not want to talk to anyone, I have got no interest.

"This is what it is all about, competition, this is the most important part.

"I do not understand it, I really don't. But listen: everyone is different, you know."

‘He’s playing as good as ever!’ – White on O'Sullivan

White added: "When I first turned professional, a close pal of mine still now, Tony Meo, we were really good pals, you know. We would share hotel rooms, we travelled together and we came from the same area.

"Occasionally we played each other, and it is awkward, you know. You are supporting him when he is playing other matches, but not when you are playing each other.

"As Ron says, at the end of the day, it is your business. Whoever is in front of you, you have got to try and annihilate them.

"So I am a bit with Ron there, chatting before the game... me and Tony Meo would sort of avoid each other nicely. We would nod but we would not have a normal conversation.

"You do not want to be giving any pleasantries before a match you want to win.

"Steve Davis, you know, you did not even see him before he played. He would just turn up and play. He was very serious."

