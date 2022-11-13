Snooker
Neil Robertson - Joe Perry
13:45-17:30
White blown away by Day, Craigie dumps out defending champion Zhao as Allen beats Brown
Jimmy White’s UK Championship dream died before it had time to truly form, as he was sent crashing out in the first round by Ryan Day.
The Whirlwind was the story of the event, after coming through four matches in qualifying to reach the final stages at the Barbican at 60 years of age.
In reaching the first round, White became the oldest player to reach the final stages of the UK Championship since 63-year-old Eddie Charlton in 1993.
The long potting wowed the crowd throughout the contest at the Barbican, but the other aspects of his game were lacking and despite being well short of his best, Day was able to advance 6-2 and set up a clash with Zhao Xintong’s conqueror Sam Craigie in the last-16.
The defending champion crashed out of the UK Championship at the first hurdle, with Craigie beating Xintong 6-2.
Mark Allen has been one of the form players of the new season and he overcame Jordan Brown 6-4.
The two are close friends and practice partners, and Allen made a slow start against his lesser-fancied opponent.
But Allen found his stride mid-way through the match to claim a narrow win.
Allen has won 14 of his last 15 matches in ranking tournaments, with his only defeat in that spell being to Ryan Day in the final of the British Open.
UK Championship 2022 Schedule
- Saturday November 12: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1)
- Sunday November 13: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1)
- Monday November 14: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1)
- Tuesday November 15: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1)
- Wednesday November 16: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 2)
- Thursday November 17: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 2)
- Friday November 18: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Quarter-finals)
- Saturday November 19: Semi-final 1 at 13:00 and Semi final 2 at 19:00
- Sunday November 20: Final held across two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00
UK Championship 2022 snooker match schedule, latest scores and results
Round 1
Saturday November 12
13:00
- Zhao Xintong 2-6 Sam Craigie
- Mark Allen 6-4 Jordan Brown
19:00
- Kyren Wilson 5-3 Matthew Selt
- Ryan Day 6-2 Jimmy White
Sunday November 13
- 13:00
- Neil Robertson v Joe Perry
- Luca Brecel v Lyu Haotian
- 19:00
- John Higgins v Tom Ford
- Barry Hawkins v Ding Junhui
Monday November 14
- 13:00
- Ronnie O’Sullivan v Matthew Stevens
- Yan Bingtao v Zhou Yuelong
- 19:00
- Mark Williams v Jamie Clarke
- Stuart Bingham v Liam Highfield
Tuesday November 15
- 13:00
- Judd Trump v Xiao Guodong
- Jack Lisowski v Xu Si
19:00
- Mark Selby v Hossein Vafaei
- Shaun Murphy v David Gilbert
Round 2
Wednesday November 16
13:00
Two last-16 matches
19:00
Two last-16 matches
Thursday November 17
13:00
Two last-16 matches
19:00
Two last-16 matches
Quarter-finals
Friday November 18
13:00
Two quarter-finals
19:00
Two quarter-finals
Semi-finals
Saturday November 19
13:00
Semi-final 1
19:00
Semi-final 2
Final
Sunday November 20
13:00
Final (eight frames played)
19:00
Final (Up to 11 frames played)
- - -
