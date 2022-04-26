Stuart Bingham used up one of his lifelines during his World Championship quarter-final with Judd Trump by asking the audience for help.

Trailing 4-3 in the first session and pinned in a difficult situation by his opponent, Bingham was left racking his brains about how to escape without presenting Trump an easy opening.

Ad

The 2015 world champion deliberated over the shot for over a minute before he asked aloud: “Anyone got an idea?”

World Championship ‘Anyone got an idea?’ – Bingham asks audience for help after Trump leaves him in pickle 33 MINUTES AGO

“It’s ask the audience time,” said David Hendon on the Eurosport mic as laughter echoed around the Crucible Theatre.

Then a cheeky punter piped up in the crowd. “Maybe we could get some drinks?” Cue more laughter.

Hendon continued: “Someone has got some ideas by the sounds of it… not sure they were necessarily related to this shot though.”

Bingham, who saw off Kyren Wilson and Lyu Haotian to reach the last eight, has revealed his main goal at the Crucible is to make a 147 in snooker’s greatest theatre – a feat Neil Robertson achieved on Monday in his 13-12 defeat to Jack Lisowski.

'Fantastic!' - Watch Robertson’s 147 in full

The Ball Run came close to the perfect break during his match with Wilson, breaking down on 97 as he pursued a maximum in the 18th frame.

“It’s on my bucket list to get one here and I’ve come close over the years,” Bingham, who has made nine 147s in his career, said after his win over Wilson.

There is a £40,000 bonus for a maximum at the World Championship, while Robertson is set to share the £15,000 top break prize with Graeme Dott, who made a 147 in qualifying.

“People are sort of backing me to do it and I’m trying my hardest, but the money doesn’t really come into it for me,” continued Bingham.

“To make a 147 at the Crucible is what I’m aiming for.”

Should he get past Trump, Bingham would face either Lisowski or John Higgins in the semi-finals.

- - -

Stream the World Championship and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

World Championship Trump and Higgins take leads over Bingham and Lisowski in tetchy afternoon session 44 MINUTES AGO