Marco Fu feels a unique 149 break is "proof" that he is ready to return to the professional circuit at next week's World Championship qualifiers in Sheffield.

The former Grand Prix, Australian Open and Scottish Open holder last played a competitive match before the pandemic – losing 4-2 to Ding Junhui at the Welsh Open in February 2020 – but returns on a wild card to face Ian Burns on Tuesday afternoon in his first match of a possible four to reach the Crucible at the nearby English Institute of Sport.

The Hong Kong icon has twice reached the last four of the sport's biggest event in 2006 and 2016 and feels his game his sharpening up nicely after rolling in a 149 during a practice match with world No. 39 Noppon Saengkham.

“Anything over 147 is really rare, I am really happy with this special 149, it is not only because I broke my previous personal best of 148, but also a proof that I am improving day after day,” said Fu , whose match with world No. 111 Burns is LIVE at 2:30pm on Eurosport.

“For the first few days, I practised by myself, hoping to pick up some form before practising with some professional players here, there is still room for me to improve, to see if I can catch up with the top professionals before the qualifiers next Tuesday.”

Chau Hon-man. According to the South China Morning Post , Fu also compiled a 148 break at the Hong Kong Sports Institute in November 2020 during a practice match with

The 44-year-old is one of the heaviest scorers in snooker history. With 501 centuries made since turning professional in 1998, he is 12th on the sport's all-time list.

Latest Tour Championship results

Quarter-finals

Monday, March 28

Zhao Xintong [1] 9-10 John Higgins [8]

Tuesday, March 29

Neil Robertson [2] 10-6 Mark Allen [7]

Wednesday, March 30

Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] 10-9 Mark Williams [6]

Thursday, March 31

Judd Trump [4] v Luca Brecel [5]

- - -

