Ronnie O’Sullivan has said he would like to take on Novak Djokovic at tennis and snooker.

O’Sullivan is limbering up for his biggest weeks of the season, with the World Championship on the horizon.

Practice will not prevent him from keeping an eye on the sporting world, with O’Sullivan a keen student of a host of sports.

Running is O’Sullivan’s release, but he also fancies his chances as a tennis player and said he would be keen to test himself against world No. 1 Djokovic.

"I'm good at tennis," O'Sullivan told Telegraf.rs. "I'm sure I'm better at tennis than Novak is at snooker."

O’Sullivan would like to level the playing field by taking on Djokovic in a game of snooker.

“If Novak is ready to play a few shots of snooker with me, he can always call me," O'Sullivan said.

O’Sullivan is a huge admirer of the Serb and feels he will get the better of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the most Grand Slams in the men’s game.

“You have to admire Djokovic,” O’Sullivan said. “He is the best player of all time and will win the most Grand Slams in the history of tennis.

“There are also Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the three of them are a sporting phenomenon.

"If we compare Novak and myself, we have different styles of play, I am more like Federer. Roger has self-confidence, but Novak is more of a mixture of styles and he has it all in him.”

