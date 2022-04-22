Eurosport expert Jimmy White has hailed Ronnie O'Sullivan's performance against Mark Allen at the World Championship as "phenomenal" and "sublime".

The Rocket dominated the opening session of the second-round match, and he continued where he left off on Friday evening in a comprehensive performance against the talented Allen.

O'Sullivan continued to prevent Allen from playing in ruthless fashion as he powered to a 12-4 lead overnight in the race to 13 frames at the Crucible. It was utterly convincing and hugely impressive.

Eurosport experts White and Alan McManus were left "drooling" at their friend's incredible play and both struggled to believe what he is able to do when he is at his best.

"Make no mistake: O'Sullivan, for me, has been sharp all season," White said in the Eurosport studio when asked if he still fancied O'Sullivan to go all the way in Sheffield.

"He has converted one win, but coming into this World Championship, he is not forcing it, he is getting his long pots, he is playing the safety at the right time, he is giving the game respect.

"This is the sharpest I think I have seen him for four or five years," he added.

"Phenomenal stuff. So many fantastic shots. The class of the break-building, the long potting, his temperament, his attention to detail. He is so focused.

"When he is like this, Ronnie O'Sullivan, it does not really matter who the opponent is. He is just playing the balls and playing the game.

"He potted a couple of balls that really were phenomenal stuff. Sublime."

Alan McManus added: "He is not firing on all rocket cylinders, but the artistry he has got is enough. Simply, it is enough.

"It is difficult to come up with answers for that because he does it in a way that other players can't.

"We have been sat here drooling. Some of the cue-ball control is off the scale. It is mind-boggling, really. It is just incredible."

