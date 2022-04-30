Ma Long may not have much to worry about, but Mark Williams has demonstrated that he is quite handy at table tennis.

Williams is locked in battle with Judd Trump for a place in the final of the World Championship, and he brought himself back into the contest with a stunning performance in the third session on Friday evening

Ad

After such a superb session, the 47-year-old could have been forgiven for being drained and in need of a sit down.

World Championship 'It's absolutely incredible' - White wowed by Williams comeback against Trump 6 HOURS AGO

But not Williams, as he went straight from the snooker table to the table tennis table - with a twist.

With his coach Lee Walker wielding a table tennis bat, Williams thought he would up the tariff level by taking him on with his cue case.

We’re not aware of the relative merits of Walker and Williams with regard to their talents at table tennis, but the three-time world champion held his own. And while he had to play with two hands due to the size of his bat he appeared to be operating right-handed.

Williams' wife Joanne provided the footage.

It could be a little late in life for a switch of careers, but China is snooker-obsessed and supremo Barry Hearn could already have the cogs whirring with regard to a crossover match between Williams and two-time Olympic table tennis champion Ma Long.

Watch this space.

--

Watch the World Championship and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+

World Championship Williams roars back against Trump who was blitzed despite two centuries 18 HOURS AGO