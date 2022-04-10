Liam Davies’ bid to become the youngest player to appear at a World Championship is over for 12 months, following his epic 6-5 loss to Jordan Brown in qualifying.

The 15-year-old became the youngest player to win a World Championship match when beating Fergal O’Brien - 35 years his senior - in the second round of qualifying.

Ad

That set up a match with Brown which went all the way and finished well beyond midnight.

World Championship 'I'm good at tennis' - O’Sullivan fancies a crack at Djokovic YESTERDAY AT 20:34

Davies showed the composure and quality that got him over the line against O’Brien, but found himself 3-1 down at the interval.

The teenager showed table craft that belied his tender years to fight back from 5-3 down to force a deciding frame with runs of 52 and 72 - and keep alive his hopes of eclipsing Luca Brecel, who was 17 years and 45 days when appearing in Sheffield in 2012.

It was a nervy affair in the finale, with no breaks of note, but Welsh Open champion from 2021, Brown, got the job done - and had words of praise for his beaten opponent.

“Remember the name, Liam Davies,” Brown told World Snooker. “What a player for his age.

“He is under a good coach in Lee Walker. Just keep doing what he is doing.

“Early doors he was showing signs he was not wilting and is very hard to play against. He really impressed me tonight.

“It is the World Championship. It does all sorts to you, I was gone at one stage mainly down to Liam as he was putting me under so much pressure.

“He’s so impressive, and I am just relieved to get through.”

Brown will face Michael White - who beat Mark King 6-1 - for a place at the Crucible.

Stephen Maguire hit two tons in his win over Zhang Jiankang, and faces Zhou Yuelong in the final round of qualifying.

Allan Taylor pulled off a shock victory over Ricky Walden and takes on Scott Donaldson who showed nerves of steel to beat Li Hang on the final black.

---

Watch the World Championship and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+

World Championship Bond retires as snooker says farewell to key remaining link to 1980s golden era YESTERDAY AT 14:26