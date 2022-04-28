Judd Trump is in control of his World Championship semi-final against Mark Williams after dominating the first session at the Crucible to lead 7-1.

After edging a tight first frame, the 2019 world champion was soon three up before Williams managed to get on the board.

Trump then knocked off four frames in a row on a miserable afternoon for his 47-year-old opponent.

A cagey opener required a re-rack and at the second attempt, Williams looked to have started the brighter until he saw a red fly into the corner pocket after delightfully sinking a blue.

The two men dug deep in a lengthy battle but it was Trump who would emerge successful after dealing with a previously problematic brown.

The second frame followed much the same pattern at the start before some fine potting from Trump saw him open up his advantage with a break of 70, before taking the third in fairly straightforward fashion.

Williams finally found his rhythm in frame four to reduce the arrears but made a point of testing the table afterwards and appeared to suggest it wasn’t level.

The Welshman had more reason to be displeased following the mid-session interval as Trump was able to take advantage of an error on the final red to restore his three-frame advantage.

Trump was now in his element and won the next two frames - producing some wonderfully inventive potting in the process - before finishing in style with breaks of 53 and 41 to take the eighth 94-4 after another re-rack.

The two men resume on Friday as Williams will be looking for a change of fortune to deny Trump reaching his third final in Sheffield.

