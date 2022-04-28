Judd Trump is in control of his World Championship semi-final against Mark Williams after dominating the first session at the Crucible to lead 7-1.
After edging a tight first frame, the 2019 world champion was soon three up before Williams managed to get on the board.
Ad
Trump then knocked off four frames in a row on a miserable afternoon for his 47-year-old opponent.
World Championship
'Trump is getting better and Mark is getting worse' - White urges Williams to rest
A cagey opener required a re-rack and at the second attempt, Williams looked to have started the brighter until he saw a red fly into the corner pocket after delightfully sinking a blue.
The two men dug deep in a lengthy battle but it was Trump who would emerge successful after dealing with a previously problematic brown.
The second frame followed much the same pattern at the start before some fine potting from Trump saw him open up his advantage with a break of 70, before taking the third in fairly straightforward fashion.
- 'It is only now a matter of time before he wins an event' - Trump backs Lisowski to come good
- 'They'll have to do something' - Sloping table controversy at start of Williams v Trump
Williams finally found his rhythm in frame four to reduce the arrears but made a point of testing the table afterwards and appeared to suggest it wasn’t level.
The Welshman had more reason to be displeased following the mid-session interval as Trump was able to take advantage of an error on the final red to restore his three-frame advantage.
Trump was now in his element and won the next two frames - producing some wonderfully inventive potting in the process - before finishing in style with breaks of 53 and 41 to take the eighth 94-4 after another re-rack.
The two men resume on Friday as Williams will be looking for a change of fortune to deny Trump reaching his third final in Sheffield.
--
Watch the World Championship and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+.
World Championship
'He always invents something' - Trump dazzles with two brilliant, near-identical pots
World Championship
'It is only now a matter of time before he wins an event' - Trump backs Lisowski to come good
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad