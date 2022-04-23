Premium Snooker Stephen Maguire - Zhao Xintong 11:00-14:00

Good morning

Ad

Welcome back for another superb day of action at the Crucible with Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and Mark Selby among the big names in action at the World Championship in Sheffield.

World Championship 'It is mind-boggling' - White and McManus laud 'sublime' O'Sullivan at Crucible 11 HOURS AGO

O'Sullivan, the current world No. 1, will be looking to complete a convincing victory over Mark Allen, while Trump is also in afternoon play following Selby in the morning.

Pigeon drama dominates day

A pigeon caused a bizarre and amusing delay in Mark Selby's second-round match against Yan Bingtao at the World Championship.

After five frames of the match with Yan leading 3-2, the bird had clearly seen enough snooker and decided to intervene in the most astonishing fashion.

'Phenomenal' - White lauds 'sublime' O'Sullivan at Crucible

The incident left both players shocked as the pigeon made its mark at the biggest event in the sport with the current world champion left to laugh at the scene.

"Oh, goodness me! Hang on!" exclaimed Philip Studd, on commentary for Eurosport at the time.

"We have got an unexpected visitor in the house! Has he bought a ticket? That is the question! Well, that is a first for the Crucible! Just paying a flying visit. Well, we talk about a bird's eye view!"

Former player Dominic Dale added from the booth: "I have never, ever seen that before! I saw a sparrow once at the Welsh Open a few years ago, but never a pigeon here at the Crucible."

As the pigeon eventually disappeared, Selby joked to the crowd: "He has gone to the dressing room!"

After a good while, the match referee had to implore the crowd to "settle down now please" as the laughing and surprised reactions continued in the arena.

'Most inappropriate shout of the week' - Allen heckled over snooker by confused fan

Today's schedule

Saturday, 23 April

10:00

Zhao Xintong 5-11 Stephen Maguire

Mark Selby 4-4 Yan Bingtao

14:30

Anthony McGill v Judd Trump

Mark Allen 4-12 Ronnie O’Sullivan

19:00

Neil Robertson v Jack Lisowski

Mark Selby 4-4 Yan Bingtao

- - -

Stream the 2022 World Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

World Championship 'Phenomenal' - White lauds 'sublime' O'Sullivan at Crucible 12 HOURS AGO