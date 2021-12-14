Martin Gould has vowed to treat Ronnie O'Sullivan to a slap-up meal as a thank you for helping him secure the final spot at the prestigious World Grand Prix in Coventry.

The 'Pinner Potter' admitted he was sitting with a cup of tea on Friday after losing 4-2 to John Higgins in the last 16 of the Scottish Open in Llandudno on Thursday with no thoughts of playing in the Grand Prix this week.

But his practice partner O'Sullivan's 5-4 victory over Li Hang in the Scottish Open last eight denied Hang the remaining spot at the coveted year-ending event with Gould taking full advantage as he completed a 4-2 win over top seed Zhao Xintong in the first round.

The Londoner trailed 2-1 to the UK champion, who rolled in a classy 101 break in the third frame, before former German Masters holder Gould compiled knocks of 75, 52 and 79 to reach the last 16 and secure a meeting with Masters winner Yan Bingtao.

Gould is guaranteed £7,500 from the event, and could collect £12,500 if he reaches the quarter-finals.

“The century he made in the third frame actually gave me the kick start I needed,” said the world number 19, who is thriving with a new cue in hand. “After that I decided to up the tempo and get a nice rhythm around the table going.

"I didn’t watch any of Ronnie’s game against Li Hang. I was on my way home while they were playing, then I got my washing on and made myself a couple of tea. A mate texted me and told me I was in.

I’ll have to treat Ronnie to some dinner next time we have a game! I feel as if I am on a free roll now.

“I have been playing with a new cue for the last couple of weeks, I feel very comfortable with it and I am enjoying the challenge of something new. I’d had the previous cue for 25 years, then it died on me just before the Scottish Open.

"I almost pulled out because I felt there was no way I could get used to a new one, but I’m glad now that I played. I’m just looking for that week where everything clicks – it could be this week, you never know.”

