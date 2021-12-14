Even a “monster” fluke was not enough for Mark Williams as he was beaten in the first round of the World Grand Prix by Jack Lisowski.

From 2-1 down, Williams fought back against last year’s runner-up with breaks of 117 and 77.

He was helped on his way in the fifth frame by a very fortunate shot as he tried to pot the blue into the middle pocket, and it ended up going into the bottom right corner.

After missing the middle, the blue went flying down the table, hitting the bottom cushion before going in off the black.

Williams shook his head at the shot and seemed to offer a wry smile at his good luck.

Eurosport commentator Neal Foulds was amazed by the shot.

“Can anyone put a number to the amount of balls on the table which move during the course of this outlandish fluke?” Foulds tweeted.

“Every time I watch it, something else seems to happen I hadn’t noticed.”

Unfortunately for Williams the shot wasn’t enough to earn him victory as Lisowski replied with breaks of 74 and 94 to win 4-3.

“When you get these opportunities to beat a top player in a deciding frame, you have to step up,” said Lisowski, who now meets Stephen Maguire or Anthony McGill.

“It was a pretty sexy break in the last frame, they just kept going in.

“I probably have the worst concentration of any player. I have been talking to Peter Ebdon on the phone, and in the last frame I was thinking of the things he has told me.

"He is the strongest player mentally ever. If he told me to do star jumps during the game I would do it; I don’t need to know why. When I went behind it was time to put what he has told me into practice. I stood up to it when the question was asked, and that’s what the top players do. There’s no better feeling.”

Kyren Wilson was also beaten in the first round of the World Grand Prix as he lost 4-3 to Anthony Hamilton, while Martin Gould beat UK Championship winner Zhao Xintong.

