The top players in the world will be competing in the 2021 World Grand Prix, including Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump, John Higgins and Neil Robertson.

When is it?

Ad

The year-end event will run from December 13-19.

Scottish Open Scottish Open LIVE - Trump and Higgins in action before O'Sullivan and Selby 2 HOURS AGO

Where is it held?

This year, the tournament is being hosted at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Qualification

The Scottish Open is the final event in the race to qualify for the World Grand Prix.

Only the top 32 on the one-year ranking list at the end of the Scottish Open final will progress to Coventry.

There are eight players inside the top 32 of the one-year list who are outside the top 32 of the official two-year list at the time of writing: Jimmy Robertson, Mark King, Andy Hicks, Cao Yupeng, Anthony Hamilton, Noppon Saengkham, Hossein Vafaei and Ben Woollaston.

'Outrageous!' - Top flukes from UK Championship including Wilson against O'Sullivan

How to watch the event

In many European territories, although not in the UK, you can stream the 2021 World Grand Prix live and on-demand on discovery+

You will also be able to follow all the latest action from the event with our live updates, reports and stories on the Eurosport app and at eurosport.co.uk

Prize money

Winner: £100,000

Runner-up: £40,000

Semi-final: £20,000

Quarter-final: £12,500

Last 16: £7,500

Last 32: £5,000

Highest break: £10,000

Total: £380,000

How O'Sullivan qualified

Ronnie O'Sullivan following his run to the semi-finals of the English Open in Milton Keynes. secured his place at the World Grand Prix following his run to the semi-finals of the English Open in Milton Keynes.

The six-times world champion lost 6-5 to John Higgins in an epic encounter, but his £20,000 consolation prize saw him move up from 26th to 11th on the sport's one-year ranking list, leaving him well inside the cut-off mark for the top 32 who qualify for the elite event.

English Open champion Neil Robertson also guaranteed his spot at the World Grand Prix with his 9-8 win over Higgins in the final of the English Open.

- - -

Stream top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

Scottish Open 'Like a holiday for me' - O'Sullivan storms past Georgiou in 37 minutes 15 HOURS AGO