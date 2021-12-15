Ronnie O'Sullivan eased into the second round of the World Grand Prix with a 4-1 victory over Andy Hicks.

After an inauspicious start for both players, O'Sullivan made his fourth visit to the table count in an error-strewn frame that could easily have gone either way.

Ad

In truth, Hicks had made the better start and looked on his way to winning the second frame after O'Sullivan missed an easy green, but the underdog missed the black off the spot and spurned a chance to string a big break together. O'Sullivan responded by taking the frame with a pink and doubled his lead.

World Grand Prix World Grand Prix LIVE - O'Sullivan wins, Brecel on now, Trump later 6 HOURS AGO

‘It feels terrible!’ – Foulds on ‘horrific’ error from O’Sullivan

The world number three had barely left second gear because he had barely needed too, but Hicks finally made him pay in the third, clearing up after O'Sullivan missed an improbable long red.

With his lead cut in half, O'Sullivan raised his game in the fourth frame, waking from his slumber to punish Hicks after he missed a black off the spot with a 30-point lead. O'Sullivan produced a remarkable comeback on a difficult table and showed glimpses of his best on his way to leading 3-1, sinking a brilliant yellow along the top cushion after developing a difficult red.

Hicks looked like staying in the match after seeing off a series of reds and blacks, but the world number 77 missed a red to left middle that left the table set for O'Sullivan. The Rocket sank a brilliant plant with the balls far from touching, before sending a brown to right middle on his way to the win.

O'Sullivan, who was thrashed 6-1 by John Higgins in the semi-finals of the Scottish Open, will face Hossein Vafaei next.

The Iranian secured a 4-1 victory over Gary Wilson to set up a last-16 meeting with O'Sullivan.

- - -

Luca Brecel continued his outstanding form with a comfortable victory over Jordan Brown.

The Scottish Open champion bookended his 4-1 victory with century breaks of 100 and 105.

The Belgian also appeared on course for a maximum break in the third frame, but ran out of position on the 12th red and had to settle for 88.

"I feel relaxed, I don't really feel any pressure [at the moment]," Brecel told ITV Sport. "It was obviously amazing to win [the Scottish Open] and get all those ranking points. It is a good confidence booster for me.

Brecel: an 'honour' and 'dream' to face and beat Higgins in Scottish Open final

"I had this feeling before the game that I just knew I was going to play well. Today was one of those days. Hopefully I can keep it going."

Brecel's second round opponent will be either Jimmy Robertson or Matthew Selt.

World Grand Prix 'I’ll treat Ronnie to dinner' – Gould thanks O'Sullivan after shock victory over Zhao YESTERDAY AT 10:18