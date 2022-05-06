Jimmy White completed a 3-0 win over Wael Talaat of Egypt to reach the quarter-finals of the World Seniors Championship in Sheffield.

White rolled in breaks of 67 and 79 to secure a meeting with 1986 world champion Joe Johnson or Rory McLeod on Saturday evening.

The 'Whirlwind' is chasing a fourth title at the event after losing last year's final 5-3 to David Lilley.

1995 world finalist Nigel Bond ran out a 3-0 winner over John Parrott, the 1991 world champion.

Bond hit a break of 57 in the second frame and will meet Peter Lines or Gary Filtness in the last eight.

Parrott announced his retirement from the seniors circuit after the match. He ended his 27-year playing career on the main tour in 2010.

Stephen Hendry earlier made a losing return to competitive action as he suffered a 3-0 defeat to Welshman Lee Walker in the last 16 of the World Seniors Championship in Sheffield.

The seven-time world champion – who has been handed a wildcard to play on the main tour next season – had not played since a 6-1 defeat to Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the first round of the UK Championship last November.

World No. 91 Walker contributed breaks of 121, 63 and 49 in just over an hour on Friday to secure a quarter-final meeting with 1997 world champion Ken Doherty on Saturday at the Crucible.

World Seniors Championship last 16 results

Nigel Bond (Eng) 3-0 John Parrott (Eng)

3-0 John Parrott (Eng) Jimmy White (Eng) 3-0 Wael Talaat (Egy)

3-0 Wael Talaat (Egy) Stephen Hendry (Sco) 0-3 Lee Walker (Wal)

Michael Holt (Eng) 3-1 Darren Morgan (Wal)

3-1 Darren Morgan (Wal) David Lilley (Eng) 3-2 Philip Williams (Wal)

3-2 Philip Williams (Wal) Ken Doherty (Ire) 3-1 Wayne Cooper

