Shaun White has “got what it takes” to win a fourth Olympic gold medal at Beijing 2022, according to Billy Morgan.

Having announced that this will be his final Olympic Games, White has one shot at topping the podium for a fourth time in the men’s halfpipe event. The American first won gold at Torino 2006, repeating the feat at Vancouver 2010 and Pyeongchang 2018 either side of a fourth-placed finish at Sochi 2014.

Morgan, who was a bronze medalist in the big air with Team GB at Pyeongchang 2018, feels there’s little doubt that White can extend his winning streak in Beijing, even if, at 35 years of age, he faces stiff competition from the next generation of Olympic snowboarders.

Asked about White’s chances by presenter Greg Rutherford on Eurosport show Beijing Today, Morgan said: “We all know that he’s definitely got what it takes. But the next generation coming through, they are very, very good. So, you know, anything can happen. But he can do it.”

Speaking in the Eurosport Cube, Morgan gave some insight into White’s technique and how it has enabled him to become a three-time Olympic champion. “At the peak of Shaun White’s jump, this is where he really shines,” he said.

“He can do these tricks, but he can also do them that little bit higher than everybody else which gets him the points he needs to win.”

In a TikTok released before the start of the Games, White explained how he secured his spot on the USA team for a fifth time. Watching footage of himself at the Laax Open last month, he said: “This is in Switzerland, it’s the last Olympic qualifying event and I have to put this run down to get the points I need to solidify my spot on the team.

“I was pretty nervous, really jetlagged. I start making my way down the run and everything just starts clicking. Two double cork 1080s… then the cool part is, right after the double McTwist, the plan was to do a flatspin 1080 but it was going so well I’m like: ‘I gotta do something big.’ So I went double cork 1260.”

Among those looking to deny White another gold medal are Ayumu Hirano and Yuto Totsuka, both representing Japan, along with Australian Scotty James.

Hirano won silver in Pyeongchang, while James took bronze. Totsuka, still only 20, is one to watch having won gold in the halfpipe event at the 2021 World Championships.

