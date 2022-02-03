Japanese snowboarder Rina Yoshika was taken away in an ambulance after crashing during slopestyle training on Thursday at the Genting Snow Park.
A Team Japan spokesperson confirmed that Yoshika sufferd a heavy fall after a crash-landing from one of the jumps.
Yoshika cried out in pain as it took 20 minutes for a medical team to remove her from the course.
The spokesperson added that the ambulance was a precautionary measure and did not confirm whether or not her injuries were serious.
The 23-year-old is set to compete in the slopestyle and big air events at the Games.
Reigning two-time Olympic champion American snowboarder Jamie Anderson admitted she was scared of trying out the slopestyle course, calling it 'bulletproof ice'.
The women's slopestyle competition begins on Saturday with qualifying.
Advertisement
