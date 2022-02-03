Japanese snowboarder Rina Yoshika was taken away in an ambulance after crashing during slopestyle training on Thursday at the Genting Snow Park.

A Team Japan spokesperson confirmed that Yoshika sufferd a heavy fall after a crash-landing from one of the jumps.

Yoshika cried out in pain as it took 20 minutes for a medical team to remove her from the course.

The spokesperson added that the ambulance was a precautionary measure and did not confirm whether or not her injuries were serious.

The 23-year-old is set to compete in the slopestyle and big air events at the Games.

Reigning two-time Olympic champion American snowboarder Jamie Anderson admitted she was scared of trying out the slopestyle course, calling it 'bulletproof ice'.

The women's slopestyle competition begins on Saturday with qualifying.

