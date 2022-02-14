Team GB’s Katie Ormerod was unable to qualify for the snowboarding big air final after falling twice and only scoring 69.75 after three attempts.

Slopestyle champion Zoi Sadowski-Synnott qualified after delivering a big 176.50 to ease into contention for a second gold medal of the games, whilst Japan duo Kokomo Murase and Reira Iwabuchi finished second and third, scoring 171 and 158.50 respectively.

After the opening run, Sadowski-Synnott sat at the top of the leaderboard after delivering an effort worth 85.50 points.

Team GB’s Katie Ormerod left herself with work to do on her remaining runs after her first attempt scored 14.75, and went into the second run in 22nd place as she struggled to get enough speed to manage a landing, despite showing great amplitude and grab.

Slopestyle finalist Kokomo Murase - representing Japan - was breathing down the neck of Sadowski-Synnott in second place - just half a point behind the Kiwi - whilst slopestyle bronze medallist Tess Coady wasn’t far behind as she registered 74.

Sadowski-Synnott dropped to third after a jump worth 62.25, whilst Murase almost effortlessly put one foot into the final following up her second-best first effort with a second attempt worth 72.75.

Midway through the second run, the top three places were occupied by Japanese riders. Reira Iwabuchi had a combined table topping score of 158.50 with Murase just behind in second, and Miyabi Onitsuka third with a round 153.

Defending gold medallist Anna Gasser went for a huge back seven, and despite a small fall after landing, scored62.25 to add to her first effort of 73.25, putting the Austrian under a little bit of pressure to make the final 12.

Ormerod gave herself half-a-chance on her second run, despite having trouble with speed again, performed her cork 720 trick well to earn a 60.25.

Sadowski-Synnott registered a huge score worth 91 points to all but guarantee a place in the final, climbing to the top of the leaderboard with an overall score of 176.50.

Jamie Anderson missed out on the top 12 after Czech Republic’s Sarka Pancochova edged the American out on her third run by 3.25 points.

Gasser managed to qualify after nailing her third attempt and scoring 80.25 to propel herself into contention for gold, with Coady also doing enough on the day to earn a place in Tuesday’s final.

