Bartosz Zmarzlik leads the Speedway Grand Prix season after four rounds of action.

The next round heads to his and an early coach of his - Boguslaw Nowak’s - home town. In the latest episode of The Power of Sport, Nowak details his journey after a serious accident in 1988 left him in a wheelchair.

“In 1988, I had an accident during a competition in Rybnik,” began Nowak. “Since then, I have been confined to a wheelchair. Despite what happened to me I was not upset with the world, with fate or with god. I decided to make the best of the new situation and do something with my favourite sport, which is speedway.”

Nowak won a silver medal at the Speedway World Team Cup in 1977, and after his accident in 1988 was determined to remain connected to the sport. He therefore took up coaching.

However, his coaching career has not been without its challenges.

“Many children had to withdraw from my speedway school due to pressure from their parents and from their families as a whole," he said.

“They saw a coach in a wheelchair and asked themselves, ‘what does he want to teach these children?’ and they were thinking, ‘they could end up like him’.”

Zmarzlik remained a part of Nowak’s stable and has reaped the benefits.

“I remember Nowak from my childhood,” said Zmarzlik.

“He was my first coach at mini speedway. I think he taught me a lot. He had a great way with us, with the young guys, and I thank him very much because he introduced me to this sport.”

The Speedway Grand Prix heads to Edward Jancarz Stadium, Gorzow in Poland this Saturday, and according to Nowak, speedway is part of the genetic make-up of Poland.

“In my opinion, people here in Poland have speedway in their genes,” he added.

“They can be very passionate about it. I think there is a love of speedway that is passed down from generation to generation. There’s a saying here in Poland that the people don’t have blood running through their veins. Instead of blood, it’s fuel that circulates. That’s just the way it is.”

