Fans and riders observed a minute’s silence paying respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II ahead of round 8 of the 2022 FIM Speedway Grand Prix in Vojens, Denmark.

The Queen died on Thursday aged 96 and sporting events across the world have either been postponed as a mark of respect or incorporated some form of tribute.

After the line-up of riders was announced at the Vojens Speedway Centre, the stadium fell silent with the Queen’s image projected on the giant video screen.

The Union Flag was also flown at half-mast, with a number also held up by the contingent of British fans in attendance.

Dan Bewley, Robert Lambert and Tai Woffinden are the three British stars who compete in Speedway Grand Prix this season and observed the silence alongside their fellow riders.

The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey, London on Monday September 19.

The government laid out advice to sporting bodies across the country: "As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral."

- - -

