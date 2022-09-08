Mikkel Michelsen is hoping to make an impact in front of his home fans when the FIM Speedway Grand Prix hits Denmark.

Round 8 of this year’s championship takes place at the Vojens Speedway Centre in Vojens on September 10, with around 15,000 fans expected to pack out the venue to see Michelsen and the rest of the field in action.

Although currently nursing an ankle injury, the 28-year-old told Eurosport that he is still thrilled about the prospect of racing at "home".

"Of course I'm excited,” he beamed. “I have been looking forward to coming home and driving the Grand Prix in Denmark again.

“I need to go to Vojens and get the best out of the situation with my foot.

"It will be great to come home and drive in Vojens. Hopefully in front of a packed stadium."

Michelsen is currently ninth in the standings and knows a good performance on home soil could propel him into a coveted top-six spot, which could mean automatic qualification for next season’s series.

The Vojens track has already hosted this year’s Speedway of Nations event where Michelsen and fellow SGP rider Leon Madsen finished fourth for Denmark.

Despite familiarity with the track, Michelsen admits a good tactical approach is needed if success is to be achieved on the night.

"It is a prestige to drive the Grand Prix and I have to fight for my place in the top six," he added. "It is important to make super good starts in Vojens.

"It is a difficult little technical track where it is difficult to pass, even if you drive faster than the rider in front of you. The start will surely be decisive on Saturday.

"It gives 10% extra to be able to hear all the Danish fans making a lot of noise. There is no better feeling than driving in Denmark in front of a packed Vojens Stadium."

Mikkel Michelsen (DEN) during the FIM Speedway Grand Prix Of Poland Training & qualification, in Warsaw, Poland, on May 13, 2022 Image credit: Getty Images

Sitting on 61 points so far this year, Michelsen is a hefty 57 points behind championship leader Bartosz Zmarzlik with just three meetings left of the season.

A great start to the campaign saw back-to-back final appearances in the first two meetings of the year before something of a mid-season slump.

While the championship may be a distant dream at this stage, the Danish star has reached consecutive semi-finals in the two most recent meetings and is still bullish of his chances of qualification for next year by grabbing a top-six place, and not relying on a wild card.

"After everything that has happened in this Grand Prix season, sitting at home and hoping for a wild card is not for me. I have to keep working on the goal I have. I know what it takes.

“There are nine points up [to sixth place] and if we can get to all the semi-finals for the rest of the year, then we are at least taking steps in the right direction.

“If we can fight our way into a final or maybe two over the last three rounds, it suddenly looks very different. That's why I still compete."

