HEAT 8 - Vaculik, Lambert, Dudek, Lindgren

He may have had Lindgren on his tail but Lambert takes one of the more comfortable wins of the night. Dudek takes one point in third with Vaculik still pointless after two heats.

HEAT 7 - Doyle, Zmarzlik, Chugunov, Holder

You just couldn't tell who was going to take this one. All four stayed bunched together with Holder breaking away on the final lap to take the win. Chugunov beats Zmarzlik to second. Zmarzlik had to fight for second. Doyle fell to the back with no points. Incredible racing tonight!!

HEAT 6 - Przedpelski, Woffinden, Fricke, Lebedevs

Yet again, we had a battle between three riders on the first lap to get out in front and the one to be successful was Woffinden, taking his first win of the night. Przedpelski in second and Fricke in third.

HEAT 5 - Janowski, Michelsen, Bewley, Madsen

After a second in heat 4, Janowski made no mistakes to take the win in heat 5. Madsen took second and was only a bike length away from Janowski across the line. Michelsen in third and Bewley the pointless man.

Action after four heats

The four winners so far tonight have been Zmarzlik, Madsen, Michelsen and Bewley but it hasn't been easy for all of them. Zmarzlik and Bewley had to battle again fellow countrymen for their wins. Look like we could be in for a treat tonight.

HEAT 4 - Zmarzlik, Przedpelski, Lindgren, Janowski

Maciej Janowski and Bartozs Zmarzlik gave us plenty of action in this heat. Zmarzlik takes the win on the line after a constant battle between the two. Fredrik Lindgren takes third with Pawel Przedpelski in fourth.

HEAT 3 - Woffinden, Doyle, Madsen, Dudek

Red lights again. This time for Jason Doyle moving before the tapes are up. It's just a warning so all four will return. What a heat!! Patryk Dudek, Tai Woffinden and Leon Madsen took turns being out front. In the end, it was Madsen with the win, followed by Dudek and Woffinden. Doyle was the last man.

HEAT 2 - Bewley, Chugunov, Lebedevs, Lambert

The red lights are on! Andzejs Lebedevs is down after contact with the back of Gleb Chugunov's bike and the wildcard is excluded. On the re-run, the two Brits of Dan Bewley and Robert Lambert battled it out for the win, with the former being the victor. Lambert will feel a tad put out after being the stronger rider when all four were on track. Lebedevs took third.

HEAT 1 - Michelsen, Fricke, Holder, Vaculik

Mikkel Michelsen flew out of gate 1 and stormed to the first win of the night. Max Fricke followed him in second with Jack Holder in third. On his return heat, Martin Vaculik crosses the line last.

Rider showcase

With the action just around the corner, the riders are being showcased in front of the crowd. It's a good turn out in Poland.

Rider mix-up

Martin Vaculik returns to action after recoving from a broken shoulder bone which he sustained during a PGE Ekstraliga tie in late July. Anders Thomsen will sadly miss out on the rest of the season after breaking his leg during the FIM GP Challenge in Glasgow last Saturday.

Polish Stars on show

There are five Polish riders on show tonight in front of their home crowd. Championship leader Bartosz Zmarzlik, Maciej Janowski, Patryk Dudek, Pawel Przedpelski and wildcard Gleb Chugunov will all battle out with the other 11 riders for the win.

Relive Bewley's win in Cardiff

Great Britain's Bewley wins Speedway GP final in Cardiff

'MEDALS THE AIM NOW' - DAN BEWLEY CONFIDENT OF STRONG FINISH AHEAD OF WROCLAW MEETING

Dan Bewley is hoping to use his maiden Speedway Grand Prix victory in Cardiff as a springboard to more success, starting this weekend in Wroclaw.

The ever-improving 23-year-old lit up the Principality Stadium, winning in his first SGP final in what has been an increasingly improving season.

Read the full story here

Wildcard shocks Wroclaw

The weekend’s wildcard, Gleb Chugunov, surprised everyone by being the fastest man on track during this afternoon’s qualifying session for the showcase in Wroclaw, Poland tonight.

In the lead up to today's event, all eyes were on Dan Bewley after his win two weekends ago in Cardiff, and Bartosz Zmarzlik, being the home hero.

Read the full qualifying report here

Hello and Welcome

In just under half an hour, the action at Wroclaw, Poland will kick off with the FIM Speedway Grand Prix.

Championship after six rounds

1 – Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland) 96 pts

2 – Leon Madsen (Denmark) 74 pts

3 – Patryk Dudek (Poland) 65 pts

4 – Dan Bewley (United Kingdom) 64 pts

5 – Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden) 62 pts

6 – Maciej Janowski (Poland) 60 pts

7 – Tai Woffinden (United Kingdom) 54 pts

8 – Jason Doyle (Australia) 54 pts

9 – Martin Vaculik (Slovakia) 53 pts

10 – Robert Lambert (United Kingdom) 52 pts

11 – Anders Thomsen (Denmark) 51 pts

12 – Mikkel Michelsen (Denmark) 51 pts

13 – Jack Holder (Australia) 44 pts

14 – Max Fricke (Australia) 41 pts

15 – Pawel Przedpelski (Poland) 22 pts

16 – Matej Zagar (Slovakia) 11 pts

How to watch?

Discovery+ will provide live, ad-free coverage of every race as well as interactive services. Race action will also be live on Eurosport 2, with highlights and reaction on the Eurosport website.

RACE FORMAT

Each round will feature 16 riders racing against each other in 20 heats, every heat consisting of four riders completing four laps of the track.

The winning rider in each heat will be awarded four points, two points for second, one for third and zero for fourth.

The eight riders with the most points at the end of the heats stage then move on to two semi-finals, with the top two from each of these semis then facing off in the final.

- - -

