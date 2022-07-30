All eyes will be on Vojens for the Speedway of Nations final following two action-packed semi-finals.

The competition began with 15 teams which have been whittled down to seven with more than a few surprises along the way.

In the first semi, pre-tournament favourites Poland were forced to contest a playoff against Germany to secure their place in the final having finished third on the night behind Australian and surprise package Finland.

It was a similar story for defending champions Great Britain who came fourth in their semi-final and had to beat a spirited France team to go through alongside Sweden and the Czech Republic.

These six teams join Denmark who automatically qualify for the final as hosts.

When is the 2022 Speedway of Nations final?

The final takes place on Saturday 30 July from the Vojens Speedway Centre in Vojens, Denmark

How to watch the Speedway of Nations final

Discovery+ will provide live, ad-free coverage from 1730 BST as well as interactive services.

Race action will also be live on Eurosport 2, with highlights and reaction via eurosport.co.uk.

Full final line-up

Denmark

Australia

Finland

Poland

Sweden

Czech Republic

Great Britain

