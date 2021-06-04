Wolverhampton and Sheffield clash for the second time in five days in Monday’s live Premiership action on Eurosport 2.

Wolves had made a stunning start to the season with big wins at King’s Lynn and at home to Ipswich – but their trip to Owlerton on Thursday resulted in a 49-41 victory for the Tigers in their first home match back at this level.

Sheffield provided 11 of the 15 race winners in that meeting with their strong top-end trio of Jack Holder, Troy Batchelor and Adam Ellis all impressing.

But Wolves boss Peter Adams felt his side had been out of luck – and expects it to be a different story on their own track, where they scored 62 points last week.

He said: “I think Sheffield got out of jail to be honest. They had two strokes of good fortune which separated us from a point at least, and maybe more.

“Our team all rode their hearts out, and they were very disappointed at not taking a point from the meeting – but Monday is another day, and we’ll see what the score is then!”

Sheffield will not be short of Monmore track knowledge as they are captained by Kyle Howarth, who spent the previous four seasons with Wolves, including helping them to win the league title in 2016.

And for Batchelor, his 12-point haul in Thursday’s fixture was a major boost after uncharacteristic scores in away matches at Belle Vue and Ipswich.

He said: “The first two meetings didn’t go so well. It’s been really hard to get time on the bike with the pandemic and everything being closed.

“Jack and a few of the other guys have been riding abroad, whereas I haven’t, and you could tell everybody who hadn’t rode and who had! But I feel as if I’m starting to catch up now and I’m feeling a bit more like myself.

“Wolves away will be another tough one. It would be nice to go there and steal a point, I think that would be as good as a victory. We’ll go for a win, but a point would be great.”

Elsewhere on Monday, King’s Lynn hand a debut to Connor Mountain at reserve as they head into a local derby at Peterborough – having been shock 46-44 winners at Ipswich on Thursday with recent signing Richard Lawson racking up 15 points.

The Panthers are the only Premiership side without a win so far, although they took some positives from Bank Holiday Monday when they got off the mark with a draw at Belle Vue before losing the return fixture at home.

That leaves the Aces on top of the table, and they host injury-hit Ipswich on a night where all six clubs are in action.

Join Abi Stephens and the team live from Monmore Green for full coverage of Wolverhampton v Sheffield, as well as reports and action from Peterborough v King’s Lynn.

