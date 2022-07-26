National pride is on the line as the best riders in the world put their personal ambitions on hold for one week only as they battle it out for the annual FIM Speedway of Nations title.

Starting on Wednesday from the Vojens Speedway Centre in Denmark, 15 countries will go toe-to-toe as they look to claim the ultimate prize in Speedway team competition, the first FIM Speedway of Nations of the new era under global promoter Discovery Sports Events.

Ad

Great Britain will be looking to defend the title they memorably won at Belle Vue last October but a star-studded Polish team – led by superstar Bartosz Zmarzlik – will have designs on claiming their first Speedway of Nations championship after finishing second for the past three years.

Speedway 'We just need to be calm' - Lambert backs Team GB to retain Speedway of Nations crown 6 HOURS AGO

Six-time Speedway world champion Tony Rickardsson will be on-site to offer his expertise and analysis throughout the four days of red-hot competition in Denmark’s south. He will be joined by Abi Stephens and Scott Nicholls who will report live from the track and interview the riders making the headlines.

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports' platforms in Europe, discovery+* and Eurosport App, will show all 22 heats from Semi-Final 1 (19:00-21:45 CEST on Wednesday 27 July) and Semi-Final 2 (19:00-21:45 CEST on Thursday 28 July) with the top three countries from each – plus host country Denmark – qualifying for Saturday’s (19:00-21:45 CEST on 30 July) final. The final will again be live on discovery+* and Eurosport App across Europe as well as on Eurosport’s linear channel in the UK and Ireland and Warner Bros. Discovery’s free-to-air channel on Denmark 6’eren.

Speedway Unlocked - Tony Rickardsson explains all the gear that is needed

discovery+* and Eurosport App will also broadcast the SON2 competition (under 21) competition on Friday 29 July (19:00-21:45 CEST).

Speedway fans will be able to re-live the best of the action from Vojens when a 45-minute highlights show is available to watch on Warner Bros. Discovery platforms across Europe (via discovery+, Eurosport App, Eurosport UK, 6’eren in Denmark), Asia-Pacific region (via Eurosport) and Middle-East and North Africa region (via Eurosport) on Tuesday 3 August.

Scott Young, SVP Content and Production at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, said: “Our live motorsport content offering is one of the largest and most diverse anywhere and we have a commitment to bringing the biggest stories from the sport to the widest possible audience. This approach is epitomised by our coverage of the eagerly anticipated Speedway of Nations and we can’t wait for the action to begin this week.

“Our unique blend of on-site expertise and on-screen innovations, broad coverage on Eurosport and discovery+ in addition to free-to-air access for Danish fans, and enhanced storytelling and reporting on Eurosport.com will come together to create the ultimate fan-first Speedway experience providing more ways for fans to engage with the competition than ever before.”

FIM Speedway of Nations Final, Saturday 30 July: Top three countries from each semi-final plus host country Denmark

- - -

For the latest news, views and interviews from the FIM Speedway of Nations head to https://www.eurosport.com/speedway/

Speedway Speedway of Nations explained: How the extravaganza works and world champions are crowned YESTERDAY AT 07:26