Britain’s swimmers excelled in the heats of the men’s 4x100m medley relay and will surely be favourites for Olympic gold - with Adam Peaty still to come into the team.

James Wilby swam the breaststroke leg instead as the foursome won their heat in the second fastest time overall, with Italy setting the standard.

Hours after winning silver and bronze respectively, Duncan Scott (freestyle) and Luke Greenbank (backstroke) teamed up with Wilby and James Guy (butterfly) to see them home.

Peaty is certain to come into the team for Wilby, barring injury, where he could win a third gold if he can help guide the mixed medley team to victory on Saturday (03:43 BST).

Scott, who finished second earlier in the day in the 200m individual medley, can become the most decorated British Olympian in a single Games with one more medal - having already claimed three in three finals, though he is still chasing a first victory.

Elsewhere, Ben Proud reached the semi-finals of the 50m freestyle - the discipline which made him European champion in 2017. He was fourth in his heat, 13th fastest overall - but American Caeleb Dressel will take some beating having finished quickest.

Daniel Jervis was fifth fastest in the heats of the 1500m freestyle, but the women’s 4x100m medley team failed to reach the final.

