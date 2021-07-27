American 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby took a stunning gold medal in the 100m breaststroke at Tokyo 2020.

Jacoby, from Alaska, shocked the field with a winning time of 1:04:95, beating more experienced rivals including teammate and defending champion Lilly King.

It is a remarkable result for the teenager, who is the first swimmer from Alaska ever to qualify for an Olympic Games.

South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker, who had set an Olympic record in the heats of the competition, took silver (1:05.22), while King touched third to secure bronze in a time of 1:05:54.

Jacoby, in her first major international meet, narrowly trailed the pair after the first length of the pool, touching third at the halfway mark of the race.

The youngster then produced the fastest second 50 to edge out Schoenmaker and King and secure a famous victory, smashing her personal best in the process.

Her hometown of Seward is a port city in the detached American state of Alaska with just 2,693 inhabitants.

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Silver medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker of Team South Africa, gold medalist Lydia Jacoby of Team United States and bronze medalist Lilly King of Team United States pose with their medals for the Women's 100m Breaststroke Final

“A lot of big-name swimmers come from big, powerhouse clubs,” Jacoby said after winning her first senior gold medal.

“Me coming from a small club, in a state with such a small population, really shows everyone that you can do it no matter where you’re from.”

“I wasn’t really expecting a gold medal, so when I looked up and saw the scoreboard it was insane.”

In victory, Jacoby, who has sung and played the double bass as part of a bluegrass band, dealt King her first defeat in a 100m breaststroke final since December 2015.

The 53-race run included victory ahead of Jacoby at the US Olympic Trials earlier in the year.

King had nothing but praise for her younger colleague despite a rare loss.

"We love to keep that gold in the USA family," said a classy King to NBC, heaping praise upon her younger colleague.

"This kid just had the swim of her life and I am so proud to be her teammate."

Jacoby is set to compete in a strong American 4x100m medley relay team later in the Olympics swimming schedule.

She has already committed to swim at the University of Texas and will start college in Austin next autumn an Olympic champion.

Mona McSharry, Ireland's first swimming finalist for 25 years, finished last in the eight-swimmer final.

