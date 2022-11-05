Carlos Alcaraz has been ruled out of the ATP Finals and Davis Cup on account of a stomach muscle injury.

The Spanish teenager, who won his maiden Grand Slam with victory at the US Open this year, was forced out of his clash with Holger Rune at the Paris Masters.

He was sent for scans on the injury, and Alcaraz confirmed the disappointing news on social media on Saturday.

Writing on Twitter, Alcaraz said: “After my withdrawal yesterday and having been evaluated by my medical team, Dr. Juanjo Lopez and Juanjo Moreno, unfortunately this is the result of my injury: an internal oblique muscle tear in the left abdominal wall with an estimated recovery time of six weeks.”

He added that the injury would sideline him for six weeks, ending his season and ruling him out of the ATP Finals and Davis Cup.

“Unfortunately, I won't make the ATP Finals or the Davis Cup Finals,” Alcaraz said. “It is tough and painful for me to miss these two events, which are so important to me, but all I can do is be positive and focus on my recovery.

"Thank you for the support!”

Alcaraz’s attention will now turn to his recovery and the 2023 season.

The 2022 season was a breakthrough one for Alcaraz, and his sights will be on the major championships.

By winning at Flushing Meadows, Alcaraz demonstrated how comfortable he was on hard courts and he will be confident heading to the first Grand Slam of the year at the Australian Open.

His first appearance in Melbourne saw him lose to Matteo Berrettini in five sets in the third round, and he will be looking to make a bigger impression in 2023.

With doubts still surrounding the participation of Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open, after he was deported in 2022 over his vaccination status, and the well-being of Rafael Nadal, the young brigade could dominate in the first major of the year.

Nadal will be the defending champion in Melbourne, after beating Daniil Medvedev in a gruelling five-set encounter.

The veteran looked set to dominate in 2022 after adding the French Open to his tally, but the second half of the year belonged to his fellow Spaniard in the shape of Alcaraz, who will look to back up his breakout year in 2023.

