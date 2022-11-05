Nick Kyrgios has settled a legal case with a spectator he accused of being “drunk out of her mind” during his Wimbledon final with Novak Djokovic

He even pointed out the spectator, who he claimed was in the front row and inebriated. The umpire gave him a code violation for his persistent yelling and foul language as a result of the tantrum.

Anna Palus called for defamation proceedings in August, for a "reckless and entirely baseless allegation.

The Knight Temple Law, which represented Palus, have settled the case with Kyrgios apologising to the spectator and agreeing to donate £20,000 to charity.

"I told the umpire that a fan, who I now know to be Anna Palus, was distracting me during the match, believing that she was drunk," Kyrgios said.

"I accept that belief was mistaken, and I apologise.

"To make amends, I have donated £20,000 to the Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity, a charity chosen by Ms Palus. I will not be commenting on this matter again."

What did Kyrgios say?

Kyrgios has won the first set but lost the next to Djokovic, when he made allegations towards Palus.

At the start of the third set, the Australian yelled at the umpire about Palus’ behaviour.

“You didn’t believe me!" Kyrgios shouted. "It shouldn’t be coming down to your opinion, she is distracting me when I’m serving in a Wimbledon final.

"There is no bigger occasion, you didn’t believe me and she did it again, and it nearly cost me the game. Why is she still here? She is drunk out of her mind in the first row speaking in the middle of the game! What is acceptable?"

After being told "nothing is acceptable", he fired back: “Okay then kick her out. I know exactly who it is. It’s the one in the dress, it looks like she has had about 700 drinks, bro. Talking to me in the middle of the point and you just go [shrugs shoulders].”

