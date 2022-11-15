2022 Nitto ATP finals live: Updates as Rafael Nadal bids to keep his title hopes alive against Felix Auger-Aliassime
R. Nadal vs F. Auger-Aliassime | World Tour Finals
Men's Singles | Round Robin | 15.11.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
R. Nadal (1)
F. Auger-Aliassime (5)
from 14:00
13.05
CAN RAFA REVIVE HIS HOPES?
The only time the great Spaniard lost his first two matches came back in 2009 when he went 0-3 (l. to Soderling, Davydenko, Djokovic).
13.00
MOYA ON RAFA
“He has been a bit unlucky with injuries, two bad injuries during the year, but he’s a great competitor and fighter, and we don’t give up and we still believe there is a chance to play well here. He will be ready for next year, he is motivated, he has proved he can still play well and be a contender to win big tournaments. He is willing to still keep evolving and being competitive, so as long as that happens and his body holds up well he will be ready.”
'He will be ready' - Moya backs Nadal to keep 'evolving and adapting'
12.55
DID YOU KNOW?
FAA is bidding to become the first Canadian to win a singles match in the season finale since Milos Raonic in 2016.
12.50
H2H
This will be their third meeting with Nadal winning the previous two. Those encounters took place on clay in Madrid in 2019 and at the French Open earlier this year.
12.45
GOOD AFTERNOON
Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of the Green Group clash between Rafael Nadal and Felix Auger-Aliassime. The players are due on court from 13.00 GMT.
