2022 Nitto ATP finals live: Updates as Stefanos Tsitsipas meets Daniil Medvedev in Red Group
S. Tsitsipas vs D. Medvedev | World Tour Finals
Men's Singles | Round Robin | 16.11.2022 | Centre Court
Live
In Progress
S. Tsitsipas (2)
6
611
0
D. Medvedev (4)
3
713
0
Advertisement
Ad
SET! - MEDVEDEV 3-6 7-6 TSITSIPAS
We are going the distance! Medvedev comes through an epic breaker by a 13-11 scoreline. He saves a third match point with a bold overhead form the baseline and then outlasts Stef to claim a mini break. A comprehensive smash gets the job done on a fourth set point and the crowd erupt. More tennis incoming!
TIE-BREAK LATEST
On we go! It’s 9-9 and a change of ends. Stef has had two match points and Med has had two set points but it remains finely poised and anyone’s breaker to win.
TIE-BREAK LATEST
It’s 6-6 and another change of ends. Tsitsipas hooks a backhand long on match point after hitting back from 4-1 down. Medvedev is blaming his coach!
TIE-BREAK LATEST
Wave your arms in the air like you just don’t care. Medvedev calls for more love as majestic drop shot catches Stef off guard and helps him along to a 4-2 lead at the change of ends.
MEDVEDEV 3-6 6-6 TSITSIPAS
There’s a nearly moment for Medvedev as he unloads an awkward, low return that Stef can only volley wide. It’s a half chance at 15-30 but he then skews a horrible shot into the net and gives his coach a sarcastic thumbs up. Stef settles from there and takes us into the breaker we were all expecting 20 minutes ago.
MEDVEDEV 3-6 6-5 TSITSIPAS
Medvedev turns to the crowd and waves his arms in a call for some love. He wants some support to try and get this break to force a decider. Usually crowds like to see more tennis – will they help him unsettle Stef now?
MEDVEDEV 3-6 5-5 TSITSIPAS
Too good. Medvedev tries to up the ante but gets short shrift from a Greek who is just as much in the serving zone as him.
MEDVEDEV 3-6 5-4 TSITSIPAS
There’s some wonderful ball-striking from deep and Daniil has to hustle from deuce but he does enough to nudge that board once more.
MEDVEDEV 3-6 4-4 TSITSIPAS
All square once again. We are firmly in the business end of the set now. Who will blink first?
MEDVEDEV 3-6 4-3 TSITSIPAS
There’s been some nice net play and Stef has been aggressive in his attempts to surge forwards, but the crowd have found it hard to get truly into a match where the server is so dominant.
MEDVEDEV 3-6 3-3 TSITSIPAS
Stef follows suit and is carrying himself with real authority out there. Shall we just fast forward to a tie break? It's got that feel about it but never underestimate the power of scoreboard pressure at the business end of the set!
MEDVEDEV 3-6 3-2 TSITSIPAS
Daniil continues to push the board. Both players are looking very sharp on serve right now.
MEDVEDEV 3-6 2-2 TSITSIPAS
More signs that Daniil has come out to play, but he can’t make enough impact to threaten the breaks as Stef levels once more.
MEDVEDEV 3-6 2-1 TSITSIPAS
It’s a serving masterclass out there right now. The returner is feeding on scraps right now as another love hold flashes by!
MEDVEDEV 3-6 1-1 TSITSIPAS
There’s one word for that – rapid! Stef motors through a love hold to quickly dampen the spirits of Medvedev’s fans.
MEDVEDEV 3-6 1-0 TSITSIPAS
That’s more like it. Could it be that the real Daniil Medvedev has turned up. He produces a statement hold to kick off Set 2.
SET! - MEDVEDEV 3-6 TSITSIPAS
Only 32 minutes in and it’s the Greek who takes the opener. He’s been excellent so far tonight.
MEDVEDEV 2-5 TSITSIPAS
The serve and volley tactic works a treat for Stef and catches Medvedev miles beyond the baseline. The Russian has no answer on the return once again and Tsitsipas moves to within a game of taking the set.
MEDVEDEV 2-4 TSITSIPAS
Daniil remains in contention with a hold to 30 as Stef rues an attempted pass up the line that ploughed into the net.