NITTO 2022 ATP FINALS LIVE: Key updates as Novak Djokovic takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas
S. Tsitsipas vs N. Djokovic | World Tour Finals
Men's Singles | Round Robin | 14.11.2022 | Centre Court
Live
In Progress
S. Tsitsipas (2)
4
2
N. Djokovic (7)
6
1
DJOKOVIC 6-4 1-2 TSITSIPAS
A stunning drive volley puts the seal on an aggressive, attacking service game from the Greek.
DJOKOVIC 6-4 1-1 TSITSIPAS
No concerns for the former World No.1 as he breezes through a routine hold to level.
SET! - DJOKOVIC 6-4 TSITSIPAS
No danger there. Nole rips a beauty of a forehand on route a dominant hold to conclude a sublime set of tennis from the Serb.
DJOKOVIC 5-4 TSITSIPAS
Stef stays in touch. Over to Novak to see it out…
DJOKOVIC 5-3 TSITSIPAS
Nole moves to within one game of taking a dominant first set.
DJOKOVIC 4-3 TSITSIPAS
Stef stays in touch but it looks like an uphill task with Djokovic in this kind of mood.
DJOKOVIC 4-2 TSITSIPAS
The Greek can’t make enough inroads and Djoker maintains his early advantage.
DJOKOVIC 3-2 TSITSIPAS
Stef conjures up a strong hold and stays in touch but its Djoker who has caught the eye so far. The Serb is looking imperious.
DJOKOVIC 3-1 TSITSIPAS
The 21-time major winner has started this match on fire. He nails a brilliant crosscourt forehand and never looks in danger on his way to a slid hold to 15.
DJOKOVIC 2-1 TSITSIPAS
On the board! Stef finds some solid first serves to dig out a hold to 30 and get on the board. The Greek looks like he’s been forcing the issue a bit but at least he remains within reach of an opponent who looks firmly in the zone.
DJOKOVIC 2-0 TSITSIPAS
Too good. Djoker glides into the net to pick up a drip shot and dink a lovely crosscourt pick-up well beyond his opponent. The Serb looks firmly in the zone as he offers little for Stef to chomp on to consolidate with aplomb.
BREAK! - DJOKOVIC 1-0 TSITSIPAS
Lift off for Nole! Tsitsipas blows a forehand long before malfunctioning off the backhand wing. The Greek saves one of two break points but then slaps a tame forehand into the net to hand Novak the perfect start.
20.11
HERE WE GO!
Tsitsipas gets us underway.
20.10
H2H
Djokovic owns a 9-2 head-to-head advantage over Tsitsipas.
20.05
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of the clash between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The players are on court and due to get underway shortly.