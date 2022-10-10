Despite being 10th on this season’s ranking list, Djokovic’s Wimbledon title earlier this year meant he only needed to be in the top 20 of this year’s rankings to ensure a place at the season-ending event in Turin.

His back-to-back titles in Tel Aviv and Astana have meant he has now won 90 ATP events in his career which puts him 19 behind Jimmy Connors, who has the most.

It is the 15th time the Serbian has made the ATP Finals, which is the joint-fourth most in history, behind only Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Connors.

Victory in Turin, which takes place from November 13 to November 20, would see Djokovic equal Federer’s record of six ATP Finals titles.

Djokovic is the fifth player to confirm a place in the ATP Finals with Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud and Tsitsipas having already qualified.

It means there are just three more spots available with Daniil Medvedev set to take one of those places, if he is not seriously injured after he made a shock retirement in his semi-final against Djokovic in Astana on Saturday

Race to qualify for 2022 ATP Finals

Position Player Points 1 Carlos Alcaraz 6460 2 Rafael Nadal 5810 3 Casper Ruud 4930 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas 4885 5 Daniil Medvedev 3555 6 Andrey Rublev 3235 7 Taylor Fritz 2885 8 Felix Auger-Aliassime 2860 9 Hubert Hurkacz 2725 10 Novak Djokovic 2720 11 Alexander Zverev 2700 12 Cameron Norrie 2365

Bold = Qualified for ATP Finals

Below Medvedev, the final two qualification spots for the ATP Finals are held by Andrey Rublev and Taylor Fritz.

Fritz is narrowly ahead of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Hubert Hurkacz and Alexander Zverev so a lot can change between now and Turin.

Rublev and Auger-Aliassime are playing in ATP 250 events this week in Italy and Spain.

The crucial part of the race to Turin will take place in the final two weeks in October when the Swiss Indoors and Vienna Open take place, as they are ATP 500 events.

Then, there is the Paris Masters, which is the final ATP Masters 1000 event of the year so 1000 points are up for grabs.

