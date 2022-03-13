Nick Kyrgios taunted his opponent on camera as he eased into the third round of Indian Wells with a 6-2 6-2 win over Federico Delbonis.

It was a typically lively performance from the 2022 Australian Open doubles champion who wrapped the contest up in one hour and six minutes.

The 26-year-old attempted to hit the ball with his racquet behind his hand at one point and also took the time out to speak to the camera.

With Kyrgios dominating proceedings against the No. 32 seed, he said down the lens: "See that? Got in his head".

Kyrgios, who entered the tournament as a wild card, is yet to drop a set and has only conceded eight games having beaten another Argentine – Sebastian Baez – in the first round 6-4 6-0.

He said after beating Baez: "I’m just comfortable in my own skin, mentally I feel the best I’ve probably ever felt, to be honest."

Kyrgios will play Casper Ruud in the next round for only the second time in his career which could reignite an old feud between the pair.

Kyrgios posted an Instagram apology a few hours later stating his emotions got the better of him, but he and Ruud subsequently traded insults on social media.

Ruud suggested afterwards that Kyrgios deserved to be banned for six months and called the Australian “an idiot” in an interview.

Kyrgios responded on Twitter: “I would appreciate you saying it to my face, I’m sure you wouldn’t run your mouth so much after that. Until then I will continue to rather watch paint dry than watch you play tennis, boring af.”

"But again, I also understand why you have to keep my name in your mouth, because people dont even realise that you play tennis - good luck in Milan champ x"

Kyrgios later accused Ruud of “stealing points” by winning “easy” tournaments on clay after he won back-to-back ATP 250 tournaments in Geneva, Bastad, Gstaad, and Kitzbuhel.

Kyrgios also has a wild card into the Miami Open at the end of March.

