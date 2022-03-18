Cameron Norrie's hopes of defending his Indian Wells title came to an end after a 6-4 6-3 quarter-final defeat to Carlos Alcaraz.

Norrie took the biggest title of his career at the Masters event last year, propelling him to the cusp of the ATP top 10.

But the world No. 12 was no match for 18-year-old rising star Alcaraz, who became the second youngest semi-finalist in the history of the competition. The Spaniard will face compatriot Rafael Nadal in the last four.

Norrie started well in both sets and was twice a break up in the first, but Alcaraz found a way back and hit 38 winners to Norrie's 24.

Alcaraz was also more clinical with his break points, converting 68% compared to Norrie's 49%.

The Spaniard admitted he had "no words" to describe the feeling of reaching his first Masters 1000 semi-final, but said he was relishing the chance to play against his "idol" Nadal in the semi-finals.

"I think he's unstoppable in terms of his career," he said.

"He has all the ingredients. He has the passion. He's humble enough to work hard. He reminds me a lot of things I did when I was a 17- or 18-year-old kid.

"I think he has the passion. He has the talent and the physical component that is great. And I am super happy, even if, of course he's going to be a great rival."

