Andy Murray will play the Madrid Open after accepting a wildcard from the tournament's organisers.

But he has now seemingly had a change of heart, and reportedly feels that the long break between the Miami Open - his last competitive appearance in March - and the grass court season could hinder his chances of a successful run at Wimbledon, where he is a two-time champion.

Murray has been training on clay in Florida as part of a training block with coach Ivan Lendl, who he re-appointed last month . The pair are hoping to rekindle their success during two previous spells together, which included all of Murray's three Grand Slam titles.

Naomi Osaka will also be present in Madrid as she has been named as one of the WTA's two wildcards alongside Rio Olympic champion Monica Puig, who has finally returned from a serious shoulder injury.

Osaka finished runner-up in the Miami Open as she continues her return to the tour following an extended break.

