Andy Murray will take on Facundo Bagnis at the Melbourne Summer Set warm-up tournament as he continues his preparation for the Australian Open.

The three-time Grand Slam winner will face the Argentine in his first match of 2022, with the winner taking on Grigor Dimitrov in the next round.

Murray, 34, has been handed a wildcard for the Australian Open when he will be playing for the first time since 2019.

The Brit recently competed at the Mubadala exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, putting in an impressive showing with wins over compatriot Dan Evans and Rafael Nadal, before losing to Andrey Rublev in the final.

Elsewhere in the draw, Nick Kyrgios will take on Slovakia’s Alex Molcan with David Goffin waiting in round two.

Nadal is also in action and will take on the winner of American Marcos Giron and a qualifier.

In the women’s draw, Naomi Osaka will be in action against France’s Alize Cornet.

Emma Raducanu pulled out of the event, stating that the tournament comes ‘too soon’ after her recent Covid-19 isolation period.

The Melbourne Summer Set will be played at Melbourne Park from 3-9 January 2022.

