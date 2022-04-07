Matteo Berrettini has pulled out of tournaments in Monte Carlo, Madrid, and Rome ahead of the French Open after having surgery on his right wrist.

The Italian pulled out of the Miami Open Masters tournament last week ahead of his match against Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo, with the 25-year-old later revealing it was due to a right hand injury which required him to go under the knife

Berrettini, who is currently No. 6 in the rankings, has revealed he will skip the next three Masters tournaments in order to fully recover from the surgery.

The 2021 Wimbledon finalist wrote on Instagram: “Following advice from the medical experts, my team and I have decided that it is crucial I do not put time pressure on my recovery process.

“We have therefore decided I should withdraw from Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome tournaments to ensure I give myself the proper amount of time to return at my highest level.

“Withdrawing from these events, particularly Rome, was an extremely tough decision, however it is the right one to ensure many more years of competing at the highest level for the biggest trophies.

“Thanks very much for all the support. My recovery process is on track and I look forward to seeing you on-court soon.”

Berrettini last competed at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where he lost in the fourth round against Miami Open quarter-finalist Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3 7-6(5) 6-4.

Berrettini, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals before falling to eventual champion Rafael Nadal in four sets, has a 9-6 record this season.

THIEM TO MISS MONTE-CARLO MASTERS

Dominic Thiem has had to withdraw from the Monte-Carlo Masters having only just recovered from Covid-19 picked up in Marbella last week

The 28-year-old announced on social media that he has tested negative on Thursday morning, but it means the 2020 US Open champion has not recovered quickly enough to take part in the Masters tournament which gets underway on Monday.

Thiem has been replaced in the main draw by Italy's Lorenzo Musetti.

The Austrian suffered a serious wrist injury at the Mallorca Open in June last year which forced him to miss Wimbledon and the US Open as he had to undergo surgery.

Thiem initially looked set to return for the Australian Open in January, but he delayed his comeback which also saw him miss Indian Wells and the Miami Open.

