Dominic Thiem says he “felt like a player again” after playing his first competitive match in nine months.

The Austrian suffered a serious wrist injury at the Mallorca Open in June last year which forced him to miss Wimbledon and the US Open as he had to undergo surgery.

Thiem initially looked set to return for the Australian Open in January, but he delayed his comeback which also saw him miss Indian Wells and the Miami Open.

He instead returned to competitive action at the Challenger Tour’s Andalucia Open this week where he has lost 6-3 6-4 against world No. 228 Pedro Cachin.

The 28-year-old says he is happy to simply be back out on the court, but admits the defeat was hard to take.

“Today’s been one of those days with big emotions and mixed feelings,” he wrote on Instagram.

“You can imagine how happy I was today to be on a tennis court, doing what I love the most: playing tennis and competing again.

"After all these months, all those setbacks I had in the past few months, I was able to play again to feel the adrenaline of the competition. I felt like a player again.

“Obviously, the result today is the bitter part. I would have wanted to win, and I have to accept the defeat in a humble manner.

“This is only the beginning of a long way to the top of my game.

"This is something I knew could happen and the only thing I can say is that I am going to give it all to try to come back to my best level.”

Thiem will return to the ATP Tour next week for the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, Morocco.

Stan Wawrinka had also been competing at the Andalucia Open. His long-awaited return to tennis ended in disappointment as he lost to Elias Ymer in Marbella

The three-time Grand Slam champion was beaten 6-2 6-4 in one hour and 34 minutes in his first competitive match since March last year.

