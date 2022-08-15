Pablo Carreno Busta says he “didn’t know how to feel” after winning his maiden ATP 1000 title at the Canadian Open.

Carreno Busta became the first unseeded Canadian Open champion since 2002 by beating Hubert Hurkacz 3-6 6-3 6-3 in Montreal.

Ad

“Please don’t wake me up if I’m dreaming because I’m enjoying this a lot,” said Carreno Busta.

ATP Montreal Britain's Evans reaches second semi-final of career as Draper bows out YESTERDAY AT 09:27

“It’s an amazing feeling. It’s the best title of my career and I don’t know how to feel.

“We’ve worked very hard all week. It’s not my best season this year but I continued to believe in my team, myself and my game.

“When you play against these kind of players who have a really good serve it’s tough. I just continued to believe and two breaks of serve was enough.

It was Hurkacz who made the first break at 4-2 in the first which was enough to clinch the set.

There wasn’t much to separate the players overall, which continued in the second set.

A poor game from Hurkacz saw Carreno Busta break him to take a 2-0 lead, which proved to be the crucial difference as both players held their service games for the rest of the set.

Hurkacz was playing in his fifth deciding set this week, but unlike the other matches, he was on the losing end.

Similarly to the previous set, just one bad game allowed Carreno Busta to take advantage and break in the third game.

The quality of the tennis was outstanding at times and Carreno Busta became champion with a second break to seal his seventh ATP tour title.

'Amazing feeling' - Carreno Busta is left elated after Canadian Open triumph

A week of firsts for Carreno Busta

At 31 years old, Carreno Busta has achieved the biggest win of his career with a stunning week in Montreal.

He reached the quarter-finals of an ATP 1000 event for the first time on Friday, made his first semi-final on Saturday and won his maiden final on Sunday.

His all-round game was very strong and he ended Hurkacz’s run of winning every ATP final he’s competed in.

Both players are scheduled to play at the Cincinnati Masters this week ahead of the US Open which begins takes place from August 29-September 11.

ATP Montreal Kyrgios upsets Hurkacz by racing through service games in defeat at Montreal Open 12/08/2022 AT 18:49