Dan Evans continued his perfect start to the 2022 season by easing past Pedro Martinez to reach the quarter-finals of the Sydney Tennis Classic.

The British No 2, who won three singles matches and two doubles rubbers at last week’s ATP Cup, didn’t face a break point in a 6-2 6-3 win.

He will next meet either American Maxime Cressy, a runner-up in Melbourne last week, or sixth seed Dusan Lajovic.

Evans was a runner-up in Sydney in 2017.

There were mixed results for the Brits in Australian Open qualifying.

Harriet Dart is one win away from reaching the main draw after roaring back to beat Alycia Parks 3-6 6-2 6-2.

After dropping the opening set, Dart broke four times in the second set to level the match.

Dart fell behind in the final set but reeled off five games in a row to book her place in the next round.

She will face Australian Kimberly Birrell for a main draw spot.

Katie Swan was beaten 6-0 7-5 in the second round of qualifying by fifth seed Viktoriya Tomova.

After a one-sided first set, Swan broke early to lead 2-0 in the second set.

However, Tomova hit back and then broke in the final game of the set to book her place in the third round.

Andy Murray is in action on Wednesday as he faces Nikoloz Basilashvili for a place in the Sydney quarter-finals.

