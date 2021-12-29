Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the ATP Cup in Sydney, with his participation at the 2022 Australian Open still uncertain, while Andrey Rublev has also pulled out.

Djokovic is officially entered to play the Australian Open . Yet he was also a confirmed participant at the ATP Cup, which starts on January 1, prior to being ruled out on Wednesday.

All players competing at the Australian Open or the warm-up events in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide need to be vaccinated unless they have a medical exemption.

Djokovic was not on the first charter flights that landed in Australia this week after they were put on for players by Tennis Australia to reduce the risk of Covid-19.

Serbian journalist Sasa Osmo has cited "multiple reports" that "Djokovic is now looking more likely to play at the Australian Open", which does not begin until January 17.

Djokovic, who will be looking to win a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title in Melbourne, could still take a commercial flight and play in other warm-up events after withdrawing from the ATP Cup.

Russian star Rublev has also withdrawn from the ATP Cup, along with compatriots Aslan Karatsev and Evgeny Donskoy, with Evgeny Karlovskiy joining the team.

Meanwhile, France has joined the ATP Cup line up, replacing Austria in Group B, following the withdrawals of Dominic Thiem and Dennis Novak.

World No. 35 Ugo Humbert will lead the French team, and he will be joined by Arthur Rinderknech, Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabrice Martin.

The ATP Cup will begin on January 1 at the Ken Rosewall Arena and Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park.

