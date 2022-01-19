Emma Raducanu returned to some of her sensational best tennis by thrashing Sloane Stephens in the opening round of the Australian Open and faces Danka Kovinic next.

The US Open champion beat the former Flushing Meadows winner 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 after a difficult build-up to the first Grand Slam of the year which included a bout of coronavirus and a thrashing at the Sydney Classic by Elena Rybakina.

Raducanu outlined her credentials for a second major title with a largely brilliant display against Stephens and she will be the favourite to progress to the third round against her opponent from Montenegro who is ranked 98th in the world and has never got past this stage of a slam.

What time does Emma Raducanu v Danka Kovinic start in the UK?

Emma Raducanu has quickly become one of the biggest draws in women's tennis and her match with Danka Kovinic has again been picked for primetime viewing in Australia, which is good news for UK viewers. Her match is the first in Thursday's night session on Margaret Court Arena, meaning it will not start until at least 0800 GMT.

How to watch Emma Raducanu v Danka Kovinic at the Australian Open 2022 in the UK

Discovery and Tennis Australia have agreed a new 10-year partnership meaning every one of Emma Raducanu's Australian Open 2022 matches will be live on Discovery platforms.

Raducanu: 'putting my game on the court' central to Stephens win

How to watch Emma Raducanu v Danka Kovinic at the Australian Open 2022 live and on demand

Stream Emma Raducanu's match with Danka Kovinic live and on demand on discovery+ . A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99.

How to watch Emma Raducanu v Danka Kovinic at the Australian Open 2022 on UK TV

The first-round match between Raducanu and Kovivic can be viewed on Eurosport 1 - Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521 - Eurosport 2 - Sky 411, BT 436, Virgin 522 - the Eurosport App, and Eurosport.co.uk. After the match, the report, analysis and video content can be enjoyed on Eurosport.co.uk's dedicated Australian Open page

Catching up on Emma Raducanu v Danka Kovinic highlights on demand

The full match will be available to watch at Eurosport.co.uk, the Eurosport App and discovery+.

