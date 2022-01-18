Emma Raducanu came through a topsy-turvy match against Sloane Stephens to reach the second round of the Australian Open.

Playing in Melbourne for the first time in her career, US Open champion Raducanu raced through the first set in 17 minutes.

However, she dropped the second set and had to recover to secure a 6-0 2-6 6-1 win.

While the performance from Raducanu against Stephens was not perfect, this was a much-needed result for the 19-year-old.

But Raducanu, who tested positive for Covid-19 in December , looked in blistering form in the first set against 2017 US Open champion Stephens as she lost just four points.

Raducanu hit seven winners in the 17-minute set and was helped out by eight unforced errors from Stephens.

Stephens hit back at the start of the second set, breaking after a lengthy game to get on the scoreboard.

Raducanu responded to level at 2-2, only to then drop four games in a row as Stephens levelled the contest.

She reeled off five games in a row to take control of the set and closed it out on her own serve.

