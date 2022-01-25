From Billie Jean King to Ons Jabeur, tennis is no stranger to trailblazing stars – and two more have emerged at the Australian Open.

Iran's Meshkat al-Zahra Safi and Kenya's Angella Okutoyi both made history in the girls’ singles in Melbourne, becoming the first players from their respective nations to win a Grand Slam juniors match.

The pair recorded their feats on Sunday, and though Safi – Iran’s first female player to be ranked in the junior top 100 – has since exited the tournament, Okutoyi’s run goes on after the Kenyan beat Australia’s Zara Larke in three sets on Tuesday to reach the last 16.

"I am happy to represent my country and everyone back home. It gives me motivation and I believe it gives Kenyan kids motivation to believe they can do it," said 17-year-old Okutoyi afterwards.

When asked if Jabuer, the 27-year-old Tunisian who last year became the first Arabian to reach tennis’ top 10, has had an influence on tennis in Africa, Eurosport expert Mats Wilander said: “Absolutely. Ons Jabeur is a great inspiration.

“Tennis is a great sport that has brought Billie Jean King as a spokesperson for equal rights between men and women, big time. Arthur Ashe, of course, a human rights activist in his time – God bless you Arthur.

“And that’s what tennis can do. And just like the girl there from Kenya said, 'I hope to be an inspiration for women, for my country.' That’s what tennis is really about.

“The game is bigger than the Australian Open, bigger than Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, this is what it is really about to me.”

King, winner of 39 Grand Slam titles including 12 in singles, is widely viewed as one of the most influential athletes ever, having long campaigned for equality and fighting against social injustice.

The American noted the performances of Safi and Okutoyi, highlighting it as proof the sport’s horizons are broadening.

King said on Twitter on Sunday: “History was made… Cheers to Meshkatolzahra Safi from Iran & Angella Okutoyi from Kenya on both becoming the first girls from their respective countries to win a Grand Slam juniors match!

“Love watching our sport grow across the globe.”

Okutoyi, ranked No. 62 in the juniors, will look to reach the quarter-finals on Wednesday when taking on Serbian Lola Radivojevic.

Meanwhile, Safi - who said she took to a court in Iran after watching Rafael Nadal play on TV - opened up about her journey to playing Grand Slam tennis following her victory in Melbourne on Sunday.

"This was a big step – the biggest step in my career,” Safi added to itftennis.com

“To get to this point, I really had tough times because playing professional tennis in my country is really hard. I had a really tough time playing tournaments, getting visas and I didn’t have sponsors too many times.

“But if I had a message to other young people like me, I’d just say, ‘don’t give up on your dreams’. When I started, everyone in Iran was saying it was impossible and that I couldn’t play Grand Slams, especially to my mum.

“That is why I never told my dream to anyone, I just kept pushing. I want to tell people: ‘Keep pushing and believing in your dream’. Reaching this success today is really big and I hope that I can continue.

“I have continued in every tough situation in my life, and I just hope to continue more. To everyone with a dream, believe in yourself. If you get a tough situation, deal with it, keep your head up, keep pushing and reach far.”

