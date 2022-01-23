Australian Open authorities have confiscated banners and t-shirts bearing the 'Where is Peng Shuai?' slogan.

Tournament organisers said in a statement that the safety of Peng Shuai was their primary concern, but added that "commercial or political" banner were not allowed inside Melbourne Park.

Ad

Fans have launched a GoFundMe page in response.

Australian Open Osaka ‘proud’ of WTA handling of Peng situation but insists ‘we need more information’ 17/01/2022 AT 09:23

Since Peng made allegations of sexual assault towards China's former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli on Weibo back in November there have been worries over her safety , with Peng temporarily disappearing and her post being removed.

She has since appeared publicly, but concerns continue, and two fans arriving at Melbourne Park on Sunday decided to highlight the 36-year-old's plight with their material.

But they saw their items swiftly removed by security, with the tournament later revealing the reason why in a statement to ESPN.

"Under our ticket conditions of entry we don’t allow clothing, banners or signs that are commercial or political," a spokesperson said.

"Peng Shuai’s safety is our primary concern. We continue to work with the WTA and global tennis community to seek more clarity on her situation and will do everything we can to ensure her well-being.”

'I'm in shock' - Osaka joins calls for information on missing Chinese star Peng

The activists' next step in response was to set up a GoFundMe page - with its aim to see 1,000 fans highlight the issue at the tournament's women's final by wearing the t-shirts.

At the time of writing, the page has raised $7,805 Australian dollars of a target of $10,000.

Australian Open 'Real truth may never be known' - Muguruza fears Peng may not be able 'to talk freely' 15/01/2022 AT 10:03