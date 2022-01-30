Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova took home the women's doubles title at the Australian Open after beating Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina and Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in three sets.

The Czech pair fought tooth and nail to overcome their unseeded opponents in an encounter that took nearly three hours to complete.

The triumph is Siniakova and Krejcikova's fourth in Grand Slam women's doubles, after their two Roland Garros titles in 2018 and 2021 and their Wimbledon 2018 crown. And as such it leaves them just the US Open to lift before they can declare themselves as career Grand Slam champions.

It was a particularly sweet victory for the duo as they fell at the final hurdle in last year's showpiece to Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka.

Of her remarkably successful partnership with Siniakova, Krejcikova said in her winner's speech: "Our cooperation is only going up and I'm looking forward to the next adventure."

'It's really amazing' - Krejcikova and Siniakova give speeches after doubles triumph

Overall, the win represented Siniakova's 16th career WTA doubles title, and Krejcikova's 12th.

Kalinina and Haddad Maia certainly showed their quality throughout the final which was all the more remarkable given they had only paired up two weeks ago for the Sydney International.

They won that tournament and as such their defeat in Melbourne was their first as a pairing from ten matches.

